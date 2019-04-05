Rwandan president pardons 367 convicts over abortion-related offences

KIGALI

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has pardoned 367 persons convicted for the offences of abortion, complicity in abortion and infanticide, according to minutes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

The president’s prerogative was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday evening in a meeting chaired by the president at the office of the president in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda.

Until last year, the abortion of Rwanda stipulated that any person who performs an abortion on another person commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years.

Last August, the national official gazette published the revised law which provides for specific circumstances under which abortion is legally permissible, for instance in cases of rape, forced marriage, incest, or instances where the pregnancy poses health risks to the mother or unborn child.

The law also requires abortion to be carried out by a recognized medical doctor, according to the ministry of health.

Conditions for a medical doctor to perform an abortion are to be determined by an order of the minister in charge of health, according to the new law.(Xinhua)