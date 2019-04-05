Yeko gives Kenya fourth gold at ANOCA games

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Enit Yeko won Kenya her fourth gold medal on the third day of the ongoing first edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Youth Games in Huye, Rwanda yesterday.

The top medal honour came in the girls’ 3,000m, a fourth for Kenya, after winning three on Wednesday.

Yeko says her achievements are motivated by Hellen Obiri who added the World Cross-Country gold to her medal collection in Aarhus, Denmark last weekend. “I could have loved to have her here with the team. She has won a lot in her career and that is why I hope to emulate her in future,” said Yeko. Jackson Kavesa and Jennifer Mwende also increased Kenya’s medal tally to eight after both claimed sliver in the boys’ 5,000m and girls’ 1,500m respectively.

Their exploits come after Mogonga High School duo Francis Leshoo (800m) and Brian Tinega (100m) won their respective races on Wednesday together with Beatrice Anyango, who bagged Kenya’s third gold in the girls’ 100m.

Stash Olenge and Judy Koskei’s silver medals in both boys’ and girls’ 400m are the other medals that Kenya has already won.

Team manager Lawrecne Korir has lauded the youngsters for living up to the billing in the maiden games given they had to endure a 27-hour road trip to Rwanda.

Kenya also has participants in cycling, tae-kwo-ndo, beach volleyball and basketball.

The culmination of the five-day event will be when athletes and officials from all participating nations join Rwandans in a ‘Walk to Remember’ at Amahoro Stadium as the nation commemorates the 1994 Genocide.