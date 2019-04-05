Leopards ease relegation worries

AFC Leopards registered just their sixth league victory of the season as goals from Whyvonne Isuza and Aziz Okaka condemned their long time bogey opponents Chemelil Sugar to a 2-0 loss at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos yesterday.

Isuza scored what is perhaps the fastest goal of the season when he latched onto a long ball floated by Joshua Mawira in the 44th minute, tamed it and slotted past the helpless Chemelil Sugar custodian.

Rather than retreating to defend their early goal, Ingwe dug their claws deeper and doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half. They bossed the game and kept Chemelil at bay for most of the game to win comfortably.

The victory puts Leopards six points above relegation zone and marks new coach Andre Casa Mbungo’s fourth win since arriving from Rwanda.

In an earlier match, title chasers Sofapaka failed to force relegation-threatened Vihiga United into submission at the same venue as Chris Masinza popped up with a late goal for the visitors to claim a richly deserved one-all draw.

After a thrilling but barren opening half in which Vihiga got everything right but a goal, it was the hosts who got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second period with an easy tap in by diminutive striker Stephen Waruru.

Waruru reacted first to a spilt ball from Vihiga goalkeeper Michael Matasio to slot home from eight yards. Michael Oduor had riffled a fierce low drive from inside the box, which, Matasio could not tame. He kept the ball out but a weak punch only spilt the ball in front of goal and Waruru exploited his poacher’s instinct to beat three Vihiga defenders to the ball.

Mike Mururi’s side then regained their brilliance of the first half and staged constant attacks on Sofapaka until the 74th minute when Masinza happened. From a harmless-looking free kick, midfielder Amos Kigadi, stationed at the edge of box with his back to goal, flicked the ball goal wards and Masinza reacted sharply, racing away from his minder to fire a half volley past on rushing goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana.