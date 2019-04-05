Kakamega based side out to continue fine form in twin weekend ties

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Kakamega-based Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League side Western Jaguars will be hoping for maximum points from their two weekend matches when they play in Nairobi against Parklands and Nairobi Simba this weekend.

With 12 matches lined up across the men’s and women’s leagues this weekend, Jaguars will come to the match high on confidence, having shocked former champions Strathmore University 2-0 last week and team manager Mike Malungu is hopeful his side will be up to task against Parklands tomorrow before taking on former champions Simba a day later.

Jaguars will, however, have to overcome a number of challenges chief among them cash crunch and fatigue. “Financial constraints is the main reason we are not able to travel to Nairobi in advance. In fact, we could have loved to be in Nairobi a day before the game.

Most of our players are also students at various colleges while others will be busy with work during the week,” said Malungu on the team’s decision to travel tomorrow morning for the 6pm kick-off against Simba the same day.

Cash crunch

“We want to win the match and keep the momentum going,” added Malungu whose side occupies fourth position on the log, a place ahead of Parklands, who defeated United States International University-Africa 3-2, in their first match of the season.

The two matches will be one of three men’s Premier League ties alongside the clash between Greensharks and USIU-Africa on Sunday .

While Sharks will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to leaders Wazalendo, USIU have an opportunity to move to the summit of the 10-team table with victory as they currently occupy second spot on the log with four points two behind the leaders.

Meanwhile, debutants Lakers face Slider in Kisumu while Amira Sailors take on Kenyatta University in the women’s Premier League as Super League men’s leaders Technical University of Kenya travel to Mombasa for two matches, against Mombasa Sports Club (Saturday) and Mvita on Sunday.