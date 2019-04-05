Kenya Open Chess tournament begins in Nyeri County

Grace Angela @PeopleSport11

This year’s Chess Championships finals kicked off yesterday in Nyeri with about 1,600 youths participating. Twelve categories will be competed in the three-day event, which will include; under eight, U10, U12, U16 and U18 for both boys and girls.

The winners in all the various categories will have a chance to carry the country`s flag during the African Youth Championships to be held in Namibia in December.

Among those expected to make an impact in the boys’ U16 category is Timothy Kinoti from Strathmore and will try and dislodge last year’s winner Timothy Mwabu from Alliance High School.

Kinoti was one of the best performers during the Nairobi Regional finals which was held at the Peponi School three weeks ago.

Best

In the school category, Alliance High School who emerged the best in the secondary school category last year will fight out with St Joseph from Kitale and St Patrick’s Iten. Alliance Girls` and hosts Bishop Gatimu Ngandu will fight it out in the girls category.

St Peter Juja, Makini School, Logos Christian School and Rose of Sharon Academy will all fight it out to clinch the title of best primary school .

Chess Kenya chairman Benard Wanjala expressed his gratitude to the two schools for agreeing to host the three day event.

“We have continued to grow the sport every year and this time we have seen the number of participants go by more than 500, which is very encouraging and is proof of the support we have received from the regions,” said Wanjala.

“We expect more than 2,000 people and urge the local business community to take advantage of the games to boost their incomes,” said Ongwae, adding that organisers will have adequate hotels and other facilities.

Ongwae has also put on notice brokers who intend to take advantage of the games to exploit unsuspecting visitors and urged county officers to

liaise with management of hotels to ensure this does not happen.