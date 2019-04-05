Acakoro name team for this month’s MIC Tournament in Spain

Peter Sagini and Alfred Gitonga @PeopleSports11

Korogocho Football Academy yesterday conducted a send-off ceremony for their players who have been selected to represent the 15 Kenya football team for the international MIC youth tournament in Spain.

The function was overseen by CS Amina Mohamed, where Acakoro’s selected six players for the under 15 national team were given a send off ahead of the International MIC Youth Tournament in Spain.

The tournament will commence on April 17 and run to April 21.

‘’ It is a great initiative so the ministry has set aside funds for their equipments, I just wish the kids all the best as they go for the tournament.’’ CS Amina noted.

The chosen players; Teddy Sirima, Adam Syau, Wycliffe Oduor, Alvin Ondari, Brian Kamau and Japheth Mzungu are among the 36 players who have been selected for the U15 national team.

Football academies

The other players have been selected from different football academies nationwide. Acakoro is football academy based in Korogocho slums in Nairobi. It was founded in 2013 as an Australian-Kenyan co-operation project. It has over 150 youth of between seven years and 18 and 14 employees, 12 who are coaches in charge of training the kids on a daily basis.

The Acakoro team in 2017 made history by winning a trophy after beating Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the under 15 tournament that was held in Spain.

The players led by their captain Alvin Ondari said that they are looking forward to perform well for the under national team and carry the trophy home.

‘’I am happy that my friends and I have been selected to represent Kenya, we want to carry the trophy home so we will combine efforts with the other players in the team in order to achieve our goal,” said Ondari.