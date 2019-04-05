Confusion rocks Cricket Kenya after tenure of Echesa picks ends

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Confusion is brewing at Cricket Kenya (CK) over the ending tenure of the Interim office that was mandated to run the sport by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

The committee constituted mid last year has come in for serious flak following what many stakeholders believe is the incessant infighting instead of rebuilding the sport.

However with the six-month tenure having elapsed, queries are being asked as to what will happen next. The national men team has an important Twenty20 World Cup qualification tournament in May.

Speaking to People Sport on phone earlier, Acting CK Chairperson Tom Tikolo hinted that talks with the new Sports CS Amina Mohamed had already been activated in a bid to get the issue sorted.

Upcoming assignments

“We have to be in constantly be engagement with the new office holder so that we reach agreement. It is true our tenure ended but there cannot be a void unless advised by the ministry.

In the meantime, we await formal communication even as we prepare our teams for upcoming assignments,” he said.

This comes on the heels of revelation that the national team players are is still demanding their two-month arrears before resuming camp.

According to a source close to the playing unit, the team is disheartened and at the moment players are only engaging in club duties. “The guys have to find alternatives as livelihood because nobody is communicating anything.

It is irresponsible and unfortunate to treat professionals in this manner in this day honestly.

Even their contracts are a mirage which makes the whole situation far from ideal,” bemoaned the insider who did not wish to be identified for fear of reprisal.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ladies team left the country yesterday for the invitational Victoria Tri-Series to be held in Zimbabwe. The Championship that begins tomorrow will have Lameck Onyango as the Coach of the 14-member team which will be skippered by Margaret Ngoche.