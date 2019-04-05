People DailySports

Good start for Lionesses at Hong Kong, meet Argies in quarters

Alex Njue April 5, 2019
Kenya Lionesses’ Sheila Chajira whisks away from a Uganda Challenge during the Hong Kong Sevens on April 3, 2019. Photo//World Rugby

Kenya Lionesses finished Day One of the Hong sevens HSBC women’s qualifiers unbeaten, mauling Uganda 24-0 in the opener, clawing hosts Hong Kong Dragons 36-5 before wrapping a hard fought 20-10 win over a solid Papua New Guinea side at the So Kon Po Stadium, Hong Kong to land Argentina in a repeat cup quarter-finals slated for 5am today.

Coach Kevin Wambua charges also registered a similar day one result to last year’s qualifiers where they beat all three opponents, the close fight being against Papua New Guinea where Kenya won by a try in a 14-7 full-time affair.

Lionesses muscle in Pool B has seen them land Argentina in the cup quarter-finals, last season repeat quarters clash which Kenya won 17-12.

Argentina from Pool C finished as one of the two best third finishers from after losing 12-17 to Kazakhstan and 26-24 to Brazil in their last match coming off a 24-19 win over Poland.

Lionesses met their first real test in the last match as four unconverted tries saw them beat the PNG Orchids 20-10 in a nervy clash.

Kenya drew first blood in the clash through forward Sheila Chajira but the opponents would retaliate with a levelling try by their scrum half to have it 5-5.

Kenya broke the deadlock at the fifth minute through Diana Awino but the lead was caught up with a levelling try in the last minute of the first half to break with a 10-10 stalemate.

On resumption, Sheila Chajira retained the kick off to set up Janet Akello to a quick restart feeding off an awarded penalty for an unconverted try to go five point clear.

