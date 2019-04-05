Hong Kong leg of HSBC Series to offer turning point to struggling Kenya team

National sevens rugby team Shujaa head coach Paul Murunga-led charges will be keen to tread with caution in today’s Hong Kong sevens kick off against the defending champions Fiji at 2.37pm in a match they aim at a strong start to upset the Fijians at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The seventh leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series makes a stop at the Hong Kong Stadium over the weekend with the defending champions, Fiji chasing a record fifth title and thereafter a stop at the eighth leg at Singapore.

Shujaa will grace the sixth match of the day to serve as the campaign opener against Fiji in today’s lone match and will complete the pool hunt against solid and second placed New Zealand at 7.51am and close Day One against Australia at 11.33am tomorrow.

Coach Murunga will be racing against time, preying lucrative points to better their recent six outings performance which puts them in a desperate 14th place with four legs to go.

With the leg also having a hand in HSBC 2019/2020 core team status stakes, Kenya will be looking at staging a late HSBC series fight against three pool rivals to displace within reach 13th, placed Wales currently tied with Shujaa at 18 points.

“We are going for a strong start against Fiji to set a good momentum for New Zealand and Australia matches. The pool is tough; we have lost to all the three teams this season so none is an easy opponent. This time we have some experienced guns back in the team to help us make the right decisions and execute our opportunities more efficiently to increase our Cup Quarter Finals chances,” said Murunga.

In an interview with Shujaa stand-in captain Jeff Oluoch, Shujaa targets a cup quarters appearance in Hong Kong believing the squad is well equipped to make their first main cup quarter-finals appearance after six failed attempts in the absence of the senior players.

“The team has new morale, high spirits focused on delivering wins to remain a core team on the Series and also contest for the main cup. We want to make the best out of Hong Kong and Singapore outings and this is possible because the seniors players have brought in experience that was not there,” said Oluoch.