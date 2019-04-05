Stop politicising Huduma Namba, Pratt tells leaders

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya Board of Trustees chair Kristina Pratt has criticised some politicians for politicising the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) programme.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu county, Pratt (pictured, left) faulted the politicians for undermining the programme with the aim of scaring away the citizens from embracing the digital registration.

Sabotage programme

She said it was wrong for some politicians to sabotage the programme by peddling lies about the process instead of being in the fore-front to spearhead campaigns that would enable Kenyans to embrace the registration.

“Politicians should be in the fore-front to enlighten the masses about digital registration but not to politicise the process as the move would scare away Kenyans from moving to digital which is the way to go,” she said at Baharini Primary School where she commissioned of two modern classrooms for learners with disabilities.

She was accompanied by members of the board and Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut who hit at some Jubilee leaders in Rift Valley over their sustained attacks on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinot for pursuing suspects involved in the multi-billion-shilling dam scandals.