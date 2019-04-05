Over 150,000 Kenyans listed in NIIMS plan

Alvin Mwangi, Robert Ochoro @PeopleDailyKe

The government expects to capture details of over a million Kenyans in 45 days under the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) registration, even as it acknowledged there are technical challenges marring the process.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said since the official launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, slightly more than 150,000 people have been registered in 43 counties.

Registration clerks

The process did not kick off in Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Kisumu counties due to logistical challenges. “Despite the numerous challenges we experienced especially with most of our registration clerks who are yet to understand how the kits work, we have registered 150,000 Kenyans,” said Kibicho.

Kibicho’s remarks came even as Diana Gichengo from the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHCR) said some government entities have already started issuing threats to withhold salaries to their members despite a court ruling that nobody should be coerced to go and get registered.

“We are receiving worrying reports about threats to withhold salaries and other benefits to public for exercising their legal right to boycott this exercise,” said Gichengo.

A spot check by People Daily at Kiambiu Chief’s camp in Kamukunji revealed most people expressed mixed reactions on the ongoing registration with many not being sure of where they should get the Huduma Namba.

Programme success

In Kisii, Bomachoge Chache MP Alfah Miruka urged the government to increase NIIMS registration clerks to make the programme a success.

Meanwhile, the registration process continued in Mombasa yesterday at a slow pace due to system failure and network congestion.

One of the clerks who talked on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said apart from the slow internet connectivity and jamming of the system due to the high number of users, the number of those seeking to get the Huduma Namba is overwhelming to the registration clerks.

Elsewhere, teachers from Mt Kenya region have expressed their support for the ongoing national roll-out of the Huduma Namba.

Knut executive secretary general Thika branch Joe Mungai said teachers are in support of the programme that is hoped to ease government in national planning and social services.