Power converges at Parliament

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Parliament Buildings was perhaps the most fortified complex in the country yesterday as the three arms of government converged for the President’s annual State of the Nation address.

Unlike in the past where plainclothes police officers took over proceedings from parliamentary orderlies, National Youth Service (NYS) was deplored to assist legislators and guests find their way around.

And at 12.45pm, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka were taken through a rehearsal on what was expected of them on the President’s arrival

The two were joined by clerks Michael Sialai and Jeremiah Nyegenye of National Assembly and Senate, respectively. As has been the case, Muturi is supposed to walk on the President’s right side and Lusaka on the left.

Arrivals

At 1.15pm, ODM leader Raila Odinga arrived at Parliament Buildings. He was received by Minority Leader John Mbadi and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

Raila was led to a small dining room of Parliament’s new wing where he had lunch with some ODM lawmakers before he was joined by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

At 2pm, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi joined his fellow Nasa principals at the lunch table.

Nasa co-principal Senator Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), was spotted in the corridors of Parliament before the President’s arrival.

Deputy President William Ruto made his way into Parliament Buildings from his nearby Harambee House Annex office at 2.30pm and was received by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and other senior army officials.

President Uhuru Kenyatta followed five minutes later and was received by DP Ruto, Mwathethe and his deputy before inspecting the guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces on Parliament Road.

At exactly 3.30pm, the President started his speech and in one hour 30 minutes, he was done making the shortest State of the Nation address.

A host of Cabinet secretaries among them Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) followed the proceedings from the Speaker’s gallery.

Also present were a host of foreign envoys, chairs and members of independent offices and commissions led by Wafula Chebukati (IEBC) and Jane Kiringai (CRA)

Kept away

Betty Nyabuto, the newly inaugurated Chief Executive and Secretary to the National Gender and Equality Commission were also present.

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court David Maraga, however, cut a lonely figure as top judges, including embattled Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, kept off. Others who stayed away from Uhuru’s speech were justices Njoki Ndung’u, Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and Ibrahim Mohammed.

The President has already constituted a tribunal chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram to probe the conduct of Justice Jackton Ojwang’ as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission.

Unlike before, where judges were booked rooms (committee rooms 7 and 9) in the National Assembly) as their holding rooms before making their way to the gallery, no such rooms were reserved.

The President described graft as a “just war” on those who have mismanaged public resources. Fight against corruption has threatened to tear the ruling Jubilee Party.