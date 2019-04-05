Mixed reactions meet SOTN speech

Mercy Mwai and Hillary Mageka @PeopledailyKe

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and some politicians yesterday reacted to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address with a tongue-in-cheek.

Raila particularly expressed concern over the President’s failure to take corruption “by its horns” by telling individuals implicated to immediately step aside.

Accompanied by among others Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli and MPs John Mbadi (Suba South), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), David Sankok (Nominated) Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma senator), the Opposition leader said they expected the President to make a bold statement instead of skirting around the issue like he did.

They, however, welcomed his resolute message that individuals charged in court would immediately step aside, saying this would act as a deterrent measure.

Implicated in looting

Raila called for an end to mere investigations in order for the country to ensure that people implicated in looting are either sacked from government positions or prosecuted and jailed.

“We need to move to ensure that the people looting wealth of this country must be prosecuted. He needs to ensure that the members of Judiciary are clean,” said Raila.

Some MPs Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Jared Okello (Nyando) and Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri) accused Uhuru of dwindling the hopes of Kenyans by failing to state measures his government was taking to address ravaging drought.