UHC to be launched in counties next year.

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Kenyans can heave a sigh of relief after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will be rolled out in all counties by the end of next year.

It followed the successful rollout of the pilot phase in Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri counties.

“We are on course for the full rollout of universal health coverage in the year 2019/20 in the remaining 43 counties,” the Head of State told parliament in his State of the Nation address.

“The programme has witnessed enhanced access to essential health services, with an average increase of 39 per cent reported in the pilot counties.”

Once implemented, UHC will cushion Kenyans against exuberant cost of health care as witnessed today where patients are detained in hospitals due to unpaid bills.

Uhuru exuded confidence the programme will boost Kenyans’ health outcome as a basis for social and economic development.

In April last year, the President implored governors to prioritise healthcare in their development agenda. He urged them to support his Big Four agenda that will help his administration realise UHC.

If successful, UHC will be a major triumph of his presidency. It evokes memories of former United States President Barack who successfully spearheaded a similar programme.

Universal system

Uhuru, who is keen on securing a solid legacy in his final term, wants to replace Kenya’s patchwork healthcare coverage with a universal system.

According to World Health Organisation, UHC is critical as over one billion people lack access to basic healthcare, and another 100 million fall into poverty trying to access it.