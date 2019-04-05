‘Follow-the-money’ approach to fight rising economic crimes

Zaddock Angira @PeopelDailyKe

The government now says investigative authorities have adopted a method that seeks to prove that assets are a benefit derived from an offence committed by the suspect.

During his State of The Nation Address in Parliament yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the agencies had adopted the “follow-the-money” approach that focussed on identifying and tracing the assets of suspects.

“We have effectively adopted a ‘follow-the-money’ approach to investigations and prosecutions that will continue to be strengthened and applied across the range of serious crimes, including economic ones,” he said.

Stages of investigation

To establish this link, investigators must identify and trace the assets until the link with the offence or location of the assets are determined. Such approach requires that assets should be traced at the early stages of the investigation.

The President also revealed that the government had so far repossessed 5,050 assorted weapons illegally held by civilians as part of the ongoing firearm verification process.

All firearm holders have been subjected to a mandatory vetting exercise where holders are expected to present supporting documents for all licences acquired as well as all firearms and ammunition.

After verification, the holders then take the firearms for ballistic analysis at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Cyber-crimes

Specialised teams with defensive cyber-warfare capabilities have been established to protect the economy from cybercrimes.

To effectively deal with cybercrime, the President said that a national cyber-security strategy had been developed and the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act enacted.

He also said that the country faced challenges from transnational crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing, smuggling, narcotics, human trafficking and the trade in illicit small arms and light weapons.

Following external and transnational security threats, the country strengthened the immigration system’s integrity, and strengthened the border security and management.

“As a country, we are better prepared to address the threats to our national security,” he said.

He added that the border points were better managed, with the Border Police Unit (BPU) to deter, detect and disrupt security threats.

To empower the law enforcement agencies, the President said that they had enhanced training and use of technology, improved welfare and invested in equipment.

“Almost 2000 CCTV cameras are working in Nairobi and Mombasa, offering real time 24-hour security monitoring. This has greatly assisted our police in solving complicated crimes,” he said.