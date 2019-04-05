We’ll go for global jobs, says President

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said his government would continue to lobby for Kenyans to occupy senior positions in international organisations, to affirm Kenya’s pride as a leader in peace and security issues.

In his State of the Nation address, Uhuru said his administration had invested in robust diplomatic engagements at a bilateral and multilateral levels.

“Kenya’s election to the AU Peace and Security Council in 2019 and the strategic decision to vie for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021/22 are some of the engagements that are geared towards affirming our position in the region and global arena,” he told the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Environment

He said the government had in the past one year ratified three multilateral treaties that would enhance market access for Kenyan products in Africa, sharing critical information and generating wealth and jobs for Kenyans.

The President said his administration had also spearheaded implementation of various environmental initiatives not only to protect the environment but also create business and employment opportunities through the Green Economy.

He said interventions for the sustainable exploitation of the Blue Economy and ban on environmentally harmful plastics and polythene carrier bags and enhanced protection and promotion of forests, had cemented Kenya’s position in the global arena.

“As a result of our interventions, Kenya is a global leader in green energy with 85 per cent of our energy coming from renewable resources,” he said.