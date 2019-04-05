Ruto, allies criticism of Handshake brushed off

Seth Onyango @SethManex

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday told off critics of his unity deal with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying the “Handshake is not going anywhere.”

It comes a day after Deputy President William Ruto repeated his reservations about Uhuru’s courtship with opposition leaders who he charged were derailing government agenda.

Ruto accused Raila of hatching a plot to frustrate his plans to run for president in 2022 elections.

“At a time when we are busy addressing education issues, this man and his people are busy setting up a Stop Ruto movement which has become their main project,” he said.

But Uhuru yesterday vowed not allow cynics to derail the objectives of the Handshake.

“There will be no turning back on the Building Bridges Initiative that assures inclusion, cohesion, unity and respect for all Kenyans,” he said. The Handshake, he said, would help end ethnic suspicions.

Goodwill

“In all our cultures, a handshake is an expression of goodwill, friendship, trust and reconciliation. It is synonymous with peace. Our Handshake has been followed by millions of handshakes across the length and breadth of the Republic,”he told a joint sitting of Parliament in his State of the Nation address.

He said the agenda to bring harmony, unity and civility to the political landscape and discourse was urgent.

Interestingly, Ruto and Raila sat at arms-reach from each another in the Speaker’s gallery as the President delivered his speech.

The two, who were separated by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, did not speak to each other, with Raila chatting with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was sat to his left.

Hard road

Uhuru said he will continue to foster peace in the country with the Building Bridges Initiative. “We are are not turning back on uniting the country. We have chosen the hard road of building unity and cohesion against the easy road of division. We are a greater people for it,” he said.

He said the Building Bridges Initiative committee would soon publish its findings and give Kenyans the opportunity to deliberate on its recommendations.

At the same time, Uhuru reaffirmed his commitment to create a Sh10 billion fund to help heal the wounds of historical injustices.

“With Parliament’s help, and through the affected communities, we will be applying the Fund towards establishing symbols of hope across the country through the construction of heritage sites and community information centres. These will remind us, and our future generations of the journey taken towards reconciliation and healing. My office will manage this initiative as part of building bridges,” he said.