Uhuru seeks to strike balance in House address

Expectations were high that President Uhuru Kenyatta would yesterday in his State of the Nation address, which came against the backdrop of raised stakes and intensified war on graft make a more definitive move to slay the dragon.

But yesterday as he went through his address, a sense of deja vu began to descend on those following the speech and the realisation that the President may have been caught between a rock and hard place—trying to balance competing political interests of the post-Handshake era.

The Handshake between him and Opposition leader Raila Odinga last year has jolted the ruling Jubilee Party’s succession plan with Deputy President William Ruto and allies alleging that the war on corruption had been weaponised to edge him out of the 2022 presidential race.

Balancing act

The President opted for a balancing act — keep the hopes and promise of the Handshake and its offshoot, the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) on the one hand, and on the other, avoid a complete disintegration of the Jubilee Party.

In remarks interpreted as aimed at assuring Ruto and allies, the President pledged that the pursuit of the corrupt would be undertaken strictly within the provisions of the law — and not through what he termed “vigilante justice and pitchfork protests”.

In the same juggling act aimed at Raila’s constituency, the President asserted that the Handshake was here to stay.

While Ruto allies have protested that the war against corruption targeted him, Raila’s camp has been pushing for the sacking officials linked to corruption.

On Wednesday, the DP charged that idlers had infiltrated Jubilee to scuttle service delivery and development programmes, cautioning that unless stopped, the administration would be harshly judged in the next election for failing to deliver on its election pledges.

While acknowledging that Kenyans were anxious to see heads roll, Uhuru said due process and rule of law must be followed.

Limits of law

“I must, however, caution that the pursuit of the corrupt will be undertaken strictly within the limits of the law,” he said.

“Though media narratives rally our resolve as they should, our actions will not be based on condemnation before one has been heard. Many expected me to sack people, it will not happen.”

The President, however, vowed to push on with the war on corruption.

“There will be no turning back in the war against corruption and impunity. There will be no sacred cows. The fight against corruption is a fight for the soul of our nation,” he said.

The Head of State told an attentive combined House that “…the values of integrity, hard work and sacrifice must be reinstated and held dear in the eyes of our children. I intend to be the President that delivers this future.”

Uhuru said the cornerstone of democracy is the rule of law, and the principles of due process its critical anchor.

“We must aspire abidingly to this ideal, and ensure that we do not pursue justice in one area through injustice in another. I remain confident in our investigative and prosecutorial institutions to diligently deliver justice on the strength of the evidence and in fidelity to the law,” he said.

Wealth recover

His administration, he said, had strengthened the investigative, law-enforcement and prosecutorial functions and embraced the multi-agency approach to encourage joint intelligence sharing, investigation and prosecution.

Uhuru said jailing and slapping suspects with heavy fines will not be enough, adding that the wealth they stole must be returned to Kenyans.

He said Kenya had entered into asset recovery agreements with other countries in pursuit of a robust restitution strategy.

He said the Asset Recovery Agency had investigated 20 cases and preserved assets worth Sh1.1 billion while assets worth Sh72 million were forfeited to the government. Further, recovery proceedings of corruptly acquired property valued at Sh7.5 billion were instituted.

Judiciary role

The President said in addition, assets worth Sh2.5 billion were recovered while bank accounts holding Sh264 million were frozen, pending determination of recovery proceedings.

He disclosed the government had also introduced new accountability measures applicable at all stages of the public finance management cycle as a critical prevention strategy.

Uhuru, however, took on the Judiciary, saying it must also play its role in fighting the vice.

“We must accept the truth, that is; one or two branches of government cannot hope to solve this problem on their own,” Uhuru said adding that the country expects the Judiciary to apply the law firmly and fairly.

Parliament, he said, must serve selflessly in public trust and guard against pursuit of self-interest.