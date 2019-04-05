Chamber of Commerce cleared to conduct elections

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

It is all systems go after Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kncci) received the greenlight yesterday from Independent Elections Board (IEB) to start holding county elections. At the same time, businessman Gor Semelang’o withdrew his candidature for president and opted to vie for the national vice chairman post.

KNCCI guidelines requires those running for chamber president to have been active members for not less than five years, making Gor ineligible since his membership is not even one year old. Effectively, the two remaining contestants are the chamber’s Nairobi Chapter chairman Richard Ngatia and national vice chairman James Mureu.

Yesterday’s session was so heated after Mureu’s team unsuccessfully pushed to have the polls postponed but the move was overruled by the board and other candidates since it contravenes the guidelines that require county polls to kick off from April 1. The chamber presidential elections are slated for May 28, 2019.

“We met the candidates and agreed the elections will go on as per the guidelines. Why would some people want the elections postponed at the eleventh hour to allow for more candidates? We are an independent and impartial board that must adhere to the stipulated guidelines.” IEB chairman Benjamin Onkoba said yesterday.

He added that candidates in 24 counties have ran unopposed but the commissioners assigned to oversee elections at the specific areas will still report to ensure handover is done.

Ngatia has received major backing from over 45 counties, the latest being in the coastal region where he met chamber delegates from Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties respectively.

Delegates from the Coast region want the chamber to institute policies that would ease the cost of doing business through engagement of both the national government and the county governments.