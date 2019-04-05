Matiang’i promises to support manufacturers

Fred Aminga @faminga

The government must deal with erratic policies and runaway cost of electricity to cushion the manufacturing sector and make Kenyan products more competitive in the region.

This can be achieved by ensuring that the government plays as enabler of business for the local manufacturing sector, which is a key pillar of the government’s Big Four agenda.

Currently contributing 8.4 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP), the sector can help generate more jobs and deepen the export base if such policies attract and retain more investors. Speaking yesterday during the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Changamka Expo, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said he will ensure government procures locally to spur the sector.

Key committee

“The role of government is to support local business,” said the CS who chairs a key committee on the implementation of development programmes, whose membership includes all Cabinet secretaries, Attorney General and Head of the Public Service, adding that things such as uniforms and motorbikes should be purchased locally.

This move must go hand in hand with a lot of emphasis on value addition since Kenya exports a lot of raw material and imports the same from countries such as China, India and Egypt.

“Fluctuating cost of electricity, value addition, inconsistent policies, logistics at the ports among others must be dealt with. We don’t want erratic policies. These are the issues that must be looked at holistically to help this sector,” said an investor in the manufacturing sector who did not want to be named.

The leather sector representatives took issue with fact that Kenya ships out to China and India hides worth more than Sh2 billion and imports from the same countries finished leather products, which are then sold at various key outlets in the country.

Kenya, they say, has aggressively raided its fast-depleting reserve of foreign currency to import what was basically supposed to have been made in Kenya. The country also exports tea leaves, coffee beans and tropical fruits but goes ahead to import juice from neighbouring Egypt despite being a mass producer of fruits which sometimes go to waste.

Manufacturers say that policies that deepen value addition are urgently required in production of fruits, coffee, tea, fish and even tomatoes if the manufacturing sector is to surpass the 10 per cent mark of GDP.

Cheapest cost

KAM estimates that Ethiopia, which has the cheapest cost of electricity in the region at between three and four US cents per Kwh, followed by Egypt with between six and eight US cents per Kwh are gobbling up Kenya’s market share.

Kenya ranges between 14 and 21 US cents per Kwh depending on tariff bands. Despite Ethiopia being a closed economy, it has managed to tap Kenya’s apparel sector, making significant gains and threatening the country’s dominance.

Manufacturers estimate that more than half of Kenya’s apparels firms have opened sister firms in Ethiopia while companies such as Nestley Foods, Reckitt, Proctor and Allan are all based in Egypt. Kenya made Sh41 billion from the export of apparels to the US alone.