Superior Homes expands estate for senior citizens Athi River

Mercy Gacheche and Harriet James @PeopleDailyKe

Superior Homes Limited, the developers of Greenpark Estate in Athi River, have launched Phase Two of the Fadhili Retirement Village project.

The project is situated within Greenpark Estate, a gated community in Athi River along Mombasa Road. It is being built on a five-acre site and comprises 41 individual cottages and a club house all arranged around tranquil green open spaces and water features.

The development is an assisted living project for the elderly based on the fact that as people grow old, they feel lonelier because their children are out of the nest.

“The idea of creating a community of the elderly creates a sense of belonging and will make them happier senior citizens. We plan to accommodate people with mobility issues; those from 60 years and above, disabled or a bit old, but with a sound mind,” said Joseph Karuga, sales and marketing manager at Superior Homes Kenya.

Speaking during a media tour of the development recently, Karuga said the goal was to meet the needs of retirees and elderly persons. The 41, one- bedroom (on sale at Sh9.98 million) and two-bedroom bungalows (Sh11.98 million) are set on a fairly level ground to ease movements of the residents.

Easy to navigate

“Every inch of each house has been designed with creativity and a lot of keenness. For the elderly, safety and prevention of even minor domestic accidents is a key issue, hence every unit has been well designed with that in mind,” Karuga said.

The homes are easy to navigate, with the two-bedroom units being only 120 square metres with wide doors to enable anyone using wheelchairs easy access. It’s also furnished with easy-to-reach cabinets and wardrobes with warm floors made from pallet wood.

They have walk-in bathrooms with mobility aid and non-slip tiles to prevent accidents. The wardrobes are made with hardwood and the kitchen is equipped with a pantry.

Karuga says the African culture is a challenge for the elderly because on retirement, most of them are forced to go back to their rural village where they are neglected by their children. “Even developers have been neglecting the senior citizens because houses in Kenya are not friendly to them. We urge other developers to consider this as an opportunity,” he said.

In addition, the units have small compounds which are not fenced. This reduces the effort required for maintenance. “If you can see and hail your neighbour every time you peak outside, it means you will be feeling less lonely,” said Kiragu.

Superior Homes is in the process of developing a club house. “It will comprise a library, a coffee house, a television lounge and a medical healthcare centre for those with private or a family doctor,” said Karuga.

The gated community, which is also open to young families, has two schools and a hotel. The hotel has a gym and a swimming pool .

Flooding incident



Despite concerns over flooding in Athi River area last year, water is well collected and drained in well-drained channels. “Flooding was a major challenge last year due to ongoing construction of Mombasa Road that led to debris blocking the waterway, leading to destruction of some walls,” says Karuga.

Several houses were flooded. “This time round, we are working with stakeholders to ensure that the episode does not recur,” said Karuga.

The firm has built 550 units to date in various projects and is hoping to have completed 770 units by 2021. Future projects include 52 luxurious cottages in Lake Elementaita Mountain lodge, a project already 95 per cent complete. “We will be launching 320-holiday homes consisting of two, three and four bedroomed units by 2019 in Lake Elementaita, Nakuru county and Vipingo in Kilifi county.