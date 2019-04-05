How poor coffee earnings drove elderly woman to invest in housing

A frenzy that was not expected broke out as a little red car came to a halt at the parking lot of new apartment blocks that have changed the landscape of Kamiti area, Kiambu county.

Daughter Nancy Warui and granddaughter Cynthia led a host of grand- children in assisting the 85-year-old grandmother step out of the car. The matriach was keen to be present at the inauguration of her cherished dream ­­—completion of her family’s imposing Richland Pointe Housing Project along Githurai 44-Kamiti road.

The excitement on the woman’s arrival caught the attention of Shelter Afrique managing director Andrew Chimphondah, one of the key guests of the day. Everybody referred to the grandma as Cucu

and

not by her name Grace Wangari Njoka. In slow motion and with the aid of a walking stick, Cucu was assisted to disembark.

She smiled broadly as she scanned the imposing investment spread out on 5.6 acres. The development occupies land hived off from the once expansive coffee estate owned by the late Embakasi Member of Parliament, Ezra Njoka. Cucu planted an avocado tree as a symbol of joy at the transformation of the coffee plantation.

Some critics had opposed the project, saying that coffee bushes should not be cut to pave way for the Sh1 billion real estate project. Asked whether coffee trees were more valuable than the housing investment, Cucu smiled again. “Kahua gatiri na mbecha. Ningi andu aingi matiri na gwa gukoma. Coffee earnings are poor, yet many people have nowhere to sleep,” she said.

Three-way partnership

“Stakeholders in the coffee sector had fought hard to derail her dream. They opposed the investment for the sake of coffee bushes, but she remained firm,” said the chairman of Richland Dam Limited, Stephen Kirubi Njoka, one of the six sons and two daughters of the late legislator.

Kirubi caused laugher when he said his grey beard was a result of the pressure to give up the project. “She demanded, irrespective of her advanced age, that she be updated daily on progress of the project,” Kirubi told guests.

Shelter Afrique chairman, Nghidinua Daniel, likened Cucu to the famous saying by Robert South – Problems

can become opportunities when the right people come together and The load is lighter when two people carry it.

“Her insistence meant that we were collectively joined in a coordinated effort to implement this project and be part of a solution to Kenya’s housing shortage challenges,” said Nghidinua.

Richland Pointe was developed via a partnership between Richland Dam Limited owned by Njoka family and Housing Finance (HF Group) on a 50-50 basis. Pan-African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique financed the project. Richland Dam Estate provided the land, HF availed equity equivalent to the land while Shelter Afrique gave a Sh700 million loan.

Affordable housing



Located 15 minutes off the Thika Superhighway, the project consists of 248 units and is the latest real estate project near the once-isolated Kamiti Prison area, where in the past muggings and carjackings were common.

The apartments have lifts, back-up generators, secure boundary walls and are built on a sloped terrain for ease of drainage, with pleasing views. “Completion of this project reinforces Shelter Afrique’s strong partnership with HF and our commitment to the growth of affordable homes,” said Nghidinua.

Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah said the challenge is for developers and financiers to come up with housing models to address the middle- to lower-ends of the market. “Sh8.5 million or Sh9.5 million is out of rich for many Kenyans. Developers and financiers need to think of how to bring down housing costs to below Sh4 million. And it’s achievable,” he said.

Kibaara said the bank is committed to making affordable home ownership possible for Kenyans. HF Group is currently running a property sales promotion dubbed Shika Nyumba na HF, which seeks to make existing properties affordable to potential buyers.

“We have reduced prices up to 30 per cent on some of our properties and others for our clients in prime locations in Nairobi and its environs,” he said.