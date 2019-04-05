Keeping steamy office romance and job intact

Harriet James @harriet86jim

“We used to have lunch in the office, but when the food was not appetising, I would offer to buy her something from outside. When she wanted something, I would gladly volunteer to assist,” renowned photographer Michael Khateli says of love that was brewed in the office.

He was in the photography department while Nakatetya Khateli was in event organising at Gina Din Group. He had first noted her during a staff meeting called to discuss an upcoming international conference that the company was handling in 2010. It was her calm demeanour, her attentive nature and how she raised her issues in the meeting that captured his attention.

And during the conference, Nakatetya would let Michael know the important photos to capture, and what to focus on. This working environment brought them closer and closer. “During conversations with my male colleagues, they would say how serious she was with life and how she was focused. The ever-smiling, but still no-nonsense girl. From this, I could tell she had many admirers,” he recalls.

Don’t keep it secret

He then pursued her in and out of the office. The friendship soon blossomed into love. But they kept the whole affair under wraps. Their colleagues only found out when their Pokomo dowry ceremony was published in a local newspaper. “I was not scared about people finding out, but I didn’t know how people would have reacted if they found out about the whole affair,” he says.

Agnes Ndeda, a HR practitioner, argues that while it may seem like a great idea to keep your lips sealed about it, having a few people in the office know about your blossoming love is never a bad idea. “It might assist in accountability purposes, or someone might know something about your new-found love that will save your future. However, all this depends on what stage the relationship is at and how deeply connected you are with your colleagues,” she argues.

Tread carefully

She also advises couples in such situations not to be clueless on the company’s policy on romantic relationships. “Check out the employee handbook. Know whether dating is allowed or whether you are supposed to sign a form indicating that what you are having is a consentual relationship,” she advises.

Some companies have such rules to safeguard their staff from any claims of unchecked sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. “Hence, it might be vital that the two of you take a trip to the HR office and set boundaries on how you’ll relate with each other in the office in such a manner that it doesn’t disrupt work or break teamwork by the end of the day,” Ndeda says.

The Khatelis were lucky as their company didn’t have restrictions on love affairs. Once the cat was out of the bag, there were some of their colleagues who were happy about it while stopped speaking to them to date.

For your office relationship to thrive there are several things that have to be in place. For instance, if it’s a relationship between the boss and a subordinate, playing favourite kills teamwork, disrupts work, minimises productivity. This is why some companies do not allow such relationships. Ensure that your partner is not the only human in the office benefitting from your expertise.

“If you are a supervisor dating your staff, treat all fairly. When your partner is on the wrong, reprimand them,” says Agnes.

One also needs to tread carefully if you are working in accounting, IT or finance. The last thing you want is to be sued or used to divulge confidential infomation such as benefits, salary, email contents, disciplinary measures or anything else that your partner does not have access to. Ensure that you vet the person you want to date as some might just want a relationship because of the position you hold.

Nearly 40 per cent of our time is spent in workplaces and it’s not unusual if you fall in love with a colleague or a single supervisor. One can understand why people would be inclined to date their co-workers. Apart from spending most of their time together at work, they share a professional background and have an understanding of one another.