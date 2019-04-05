Bagging the diaspora

Are Kenyan artistes coming of age by creating a fan base and securing the bag overseas? Alfayo Onyango explores the financial and artistic influences that come with abroad tours

On a Monday morning, netizens were awoken by artiste King Kaka’s banging drums of his just-concluded ‘Eastlando Royalty Tour’ that promoted his newly-released album Eastlando Royalty to his fans in the US. The Swahili Shakespeare hit-rapper took to social media to express gratitude to his supporters.

This was a new high for a Kenyan hip-hop artiste, who has been in the industry for 10 years. The achievement to complete a 13-leg tour in the States was an absolute fete for him, as well as a game-changer for Kenyan acts that wish to do something similar.

“King Kaka is a successful rapper and lyricist; his unique style and consistent music releases got him noticed internationally. His diehard fans in America had persistently been inviting him for shows for years now, but King Kaka and I felt January was the perfect time for the tour,” Kaka Empire CEO Dennis Njenga tells Spice.

The rapper may not be the first act to get his hands on such a trophy, as pioneering hip-hop groups Kalamashaka and Ukoo Flani had been privileged to get decent shows abroad. In unseen fashion, Kaka seems to have superseded his predecessors and sealed major loopholes in the timeliness of his tour at the back of releasing the album in November last year, showing great organisational skills from his camp. He joins the ranks of Kenya’s elite artistes such as Just A Band’s Blinky Bill who is signed to international record label Sony Music France.

“Touring is an essential part of a musician’s career. Artistes that produce great music and have structures and ability to push that music further by going on different stages to perform have received magnificent music rotation. Whether local or international, you have to be proactive in that manner at least if this is your preferred career,” says Muthigani Njama, the CEO at Osu Redrum record company.

The tactics

Last weekend, Blankets & Wine festival founder and artiste Muthoni The Drummer Queen (MDQ) announced she was about to embark on a French-Switzerland tour that would see her perform in 16 shows across the two countries from May 17 to August 2, this year.

Speculation about MDQ being signed to a French music label called Yotanka Records seems to have caught fire now, as the darling performer will be gracing various festival stages as she announced on her Instagram page.

It’s not the first time MDQ is going on tour, as she is regularly abroad performing in front of mammoth crowds on state-of-the-art calibre stages with pyrotechnics that Kenyan acts can only dream of.

“What kind of artiste gets to tour abroad? Firstly, there are artistes who are big brands in Kenya, so they perform to Kenyans in diaspora. And when a Kenyan performs in neighbouring African countries, fans come to the concert because one of their own is there.

The second type are the good performers who might not be big in Kenya, but they have music that can compete on the world stage, have a niche, but that’s more of product placement and branding combined with good music and performance,” says Mwas Mahugu, an artiste manager, events coordinator, publicist and Kenya Music Cooperative (Kemcoop) founder.

He adds: “When working with Sub Sahara Entertainment, we had big brands and good performers that made it easier to cut across Africa markets Europe and America, such as Camp Mulla, Mercy Myra, Abbi and Yunasi, among others. At Kemcoop, artistes that attract overseas markets are mostly music bands because they stand out for their performance and authentic music.”

“The third type consists musicians doing conscious music and have projects in their communities, so the music tour is combined with what the artiste is doing for the community. At Kemcoop, other artistes do world tours through exchange programmes with other cooperatives,” said Mwas.

Endless energy

Singer Akothee is another Kenyan export that does not bite her tongue for any local promoter. She is vocal, passionate and proactive that she takes her own time to guarantee she is not just a recording artiste. In February this year, she announced her world tour was in the works and dates were to be revealed soon. You can be sure to catch her on stage in Europe between May and June, in USA and Canada from August to October.

Boy band Sauti Sol can really go out of its way to get its music out there. In 2018, the boys did a successful European tour christened ‘Melanin Tour’. It saw them tour almost every major city in Europe, staging high-production shows, not forgetting how they sold out the local ‘Live and Die in Afrika Tour’ two years ago.

The culture of spreading music beyond an artiste’s locality is not new, as artistes from the West have been doing it for the longest time, capitalising on their good music and undying love for the stage. In Kenya, acts such as Dola Kabarry, Makadem, Suzanna Owiyo and Eric Wainaina are some of the classical musicians that have flown the flag high. They’ve played in huge global events outside of Kenya such as Mandela 90 Concert, among others.

“Music is a competitive fast lane business. Just like in a supermarket, an artiste or a music label should make a decision on which shelf their artiste is on. This, combined with good branding, packaging and networks would make it possible to penetrate any market. The global market is huge and always ready for new entrants, but those heights are not a walk in the park. It takes hard work, dedication and teamwork,” says Mwas.