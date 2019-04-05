Banks post 10pc profit rise in 2018

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Commercial banks registered Sh76.2 billion pre-tax profits for the period ended June 30, 2018, representing 9.8 per cent rise from Sh69.4 billion in a similar period in the previous year.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Annual Report 2018, says the Sh6.8 billion increment in profitability was attributed to Sh12.3 billion increases in income that exceeded the Sh9.6 billion growth in expenses.

“The total income increased by Sh12.3 billion to Sh246.9 billion for the period ended June 2018 from Sh234.6 billion registered in the previous year,” the report indicates.

It says improved income is attributed to Sh9.2 billion increases in earnings from government securities, Sh1.7 billion increases in interest on advances and Sh1.3 billion increases in foreign exchange gain.

During the same period, the banks’ investment in government securities increased by 13 per cent. However, interest on loans and advances of Sh129.4 billion constituted 55.1 per cent of total income in the period ended June 2018.

Total expenses increased by 6.4 per cent from Sh149.1 billion in June 2017 to Sh158.7 billion in June 2018. “Increase in expenses was caused by a rise in interest on deposits, which occurred due to customer deposits which increased by 10.5 per cent during the period to June 2018,” the report indicates.

Interest on deposits, staff costs and other expenses were the key components of expenditure, accounting for 33.8 per cent, 25.3 per cent and 23.7 per cent of total expenses, respectively.

Bad debts

Provisions for bad debts reduced by Sh4 billion (25.5 per cent) from Sh16 billion in the period ending June 2017 to Sh12 billion in the period ending June 2018. The drop was caused by aggressive loan recovery mechanisms employed by the banks.

Meanwhile, the report says that the performance of microfinance banks registered 447 per cent increase in reported loss of Sh935.1 million in the period to June 2018 compared to a loss of Sh171.4 million in the period ended June 2018. The decline in profitability is underscored by increased borrowing expenses due to tight liquidity experienced by microfinance banks.

This is evident from the increased interest expense on borrowings by Sh0.7 billion from Sh1.4 billion for the period ended June 2017 to Sh2.1 billion for the period ended June 2018.