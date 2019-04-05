May scrambles to avoid chaotic Brexit finale

London, Thursday

Britain’s government redoubled its efforts Thursday to win over the main opposition party in a last-gasp bid to avoid a chaotic exit from the European Union next week.

The latest round of talks came after lawmakers tried to safeguard against a doomsday ending to the 46-year partnership, by fast-tracking a bill Wednesday night seeking to delay Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May is racing against the clock in a desperate search for votes that could push her ill-loved divorce deal with the other 27 EU leaders through Parliament on the fourth attempt.

May’s spokesman said there would be “intensive discussions over the course of today”, noting the “urgency” of the situation. Britain’s latest deadline is April 12 and resistance to May’s plan remains passionately strong.

Increasingly weary EU leaders—tired of Britain’s political drama and eager to focus on Europe’s own problems—want to see either a done deal or a new way forward from May before they all meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

May’s European counterparts will decide whether to grant her request to push back Brexit until May 22, the day before nations begin electing a new European Parliament. – AFP