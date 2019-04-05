Battle Royale in high stakes Ugenya poll

Alberto Leny, Baraka Karama and Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

A protracted political battle reminiscent of the David versus Goliath tale in the Bible is in the open ahead of today’s Ugenya by-election in Siaya County.

ODM, whose candidate Christopher Karan lost his seat following an election petition filed by former MP David Ochieng’, mounted a massive campaign blitz led by local Senator and Senate Minority Leader James Orengo last weekend.

The ODM brigade included party chairman John Mbadi, secretary-general Edwin Sifuna and a retinue of 20 MPs, who held rallies across the constituency.

The stakes are high because the by-election is a critical test for ODM’s democratic credentials, and for Orengo’s stature in the constituency he has previously represented as an MP.

Ugenya is one of the three constituencies holding by-elections alongside Embakasi South and Wajir West. Interestingly, Jubilee Party is not fielding candidates in Ugenya and Embakasi, alluding to the “Handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“This is in the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagement with the other main parties engaged in the contest and with one eye on the bigger picture,” JP secretary-general Raphael Tuju declared on 18 January. That leaves the Ugenya contest a purely “home affair” with a tantalising national flavour as one of the most closely watched electoral contests in recent times.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court on 21 December, affirming previous court rulings that nullified Karan’s win, ordered fresh election. The Court of Appeal had earlier upheld a High Court ruling that nullified his victory.

The decisive rulings by the top courts in his favour immensely boosted Ochieng’s earlier assertion that ODM was not democratic enough; hence his decision to ditch the party to form the Movement for Democratic Growth (MDG) on which he sought re-election.

Narrow loss

His fears appear to have been vindicated and struck a chord with a significant number of Ugenya voters, narrowly losing the seat to Karan who had secured the ODM ticket after a hotly contested challenge from journalist David Ohito.

Ochieng’ has thrived in his independence within MDG to hone his vernacular oratory skills and build a highly effective grassroots network, adding to his stint as a keen debater in Parliament.

He also passed as an accessible representative associated with several development projects in a constituency where many people live below the poverty line. His rallies have been well attended.

Ochieng’ has particularly endeared himself to women through the distribution of maize seeds and fertiliser. He has also been acknowledged for fair distribution of education bursaries, assistance to churches, orphans and contributions to funerals.

He is credited for his advocacy in the setting up of the Medical Training Centre at Urenga, the Nyaharua West Teacher Training College, the Sega Technical Training Centre (Polytechnic) and the stalled Forestry College between Yenga and Sega.

For what he may lack in charm with the electorate and oratory skills, Karan will certainly milk the goodwill from the powerful ODM campaign machinery spearheaded by Orengo, who remains a popular figure at home and Raila’s enduring stature among the Luo community.

Karan will, however, need to contend with his subdued performance in Parliament, his unfulfilled campaign pledges, initiatives on the ground and a reactionary campaign strategy.

People to decide

The respect Ugenya people have for Orengo and Raila aside, an emergent independent crop of the electorate and educated voters are urging the two leaders to focus on the national front, particularly the Building Bridges Initiative and the war against corruption, and let democracy prevail for Ugenya people to decide on the candidate of their choice.

ODM has vowed to not let Ochieng’ win. During the campaigns, Orengo said the by election was a test of Raila’s popularity in the larger Nyanza region and called on the voters not to disappoint him.

“I want you to know that this fight is not between the two but between Raila and his enemies. So don’t let the enemies of Jakom celebrate,” he said.

Suba South MP John Mbadi said the by-election would be an acid test and downfall of Ochieng’ politically.

“The region is so important to ODM party being part of Raila’s backyard,” he said, adding that the campaign they have done must pay off.

For Orengo the stakes are higher since it would be tricky for the ODM candidate to lose a race the senator is actively championing especially having set sights on the Siaya governor seat in 2022.