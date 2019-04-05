Haki Africa points to extrajudicial killings in Tsavo

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Mombasa-based human rights group Haki Africa has said dumping of bodies in the Tsavo National Park has become a common trend.

This comes in the wake of discovery of six bodies found in the park.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid said he has handled several cases of bodies dumped in the park in what he says points to extrajudicial killings.

“These cases have been there for years. If you recall in 2012, the body of the late Muslim cleric Samir Khan, was actually found in Tsavo East National Park,” Khalid recalls.

In 2015, Khalid (pictured) said his organisation followed up and discovered that the body of Meshack Yebei, an International Criminal Court witness who was lined up to testify, had also been dumped at the park.

“The following month another body was discovered at Man Eater’s area of Tsavo and a DNA test correctly matched that of Yebei,” he said.

Institute for Land Governance and Human Rights officer Simon Kazungu said the suspected assailants dump the bodies in the park to be mauled by wild animals.

“It is now clear that the park is now being used as dumping site for bodies of victims of extrajudicial killings,” said Kazungu.

With more than 70 cases of unaccounted for disappearances since 2013 Kazungu says there could be more bodies scattered in different parts of the park and called on authorities to probe the matter.