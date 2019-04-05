Balala bags global award in tourism

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was yesterday awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Champion Award during the 2019 Global Summit in Spain for his work on social impact in the sector.

The annual WTTC Global Champion Awards recognises public officials or countries who, through their leadership, have made a difference through unique public policies and initiatives that have increased the competitiveness of the sector.

A statement from the Tourism ministry also indicated that the WTTC Global Champion Award for Social Impact similarly recognises leadership in enabling gender equality and diversity; engaging local communities and making the sector more attractive for future generations.

Upon receiving the award, Balala said it was a win for Magical Kenya’s efforts in making tourism sustainable.

“This award is not only a win for the ministry, tourism and wildlife sectors, but is also an endorsement of Magical Kenya’s efforts to make tourism, wildlife sustainable and ensure that both directly benefits our local communities, who are the custodians and stewards of both our tourism and wildlife resources,” he said.

Balala was credited with playing a significant role in boosting growth and stability in the Kenyan and regional tourism sector as well as working closely with private and institutional investors.

For instance, in 2018 the tourism sector performance rose to over two million international arrivals, which was also endorsed by President and CEO of WTTC, Gloria Guevara in Nairobi.

In 2018, Travel & Tourism grew 5.6 per cent to contribute Sh790 billion and 1.1 million jobs to the Kenyan economy.

This rate of growth is faster than the global average of 3.9 per cent and the sub-Saharan Africa average of 3.3 per cent.

This makes Kenya the third largest tourism economy in Sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa and Nigeria, both of which grew substantially less than Kenya in 2018.