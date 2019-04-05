Haji wants Muite barred from Kebs fertiliser suit

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji wants Senior Counsel Paul Muite disqualified from representing some of accused persons in the criminal case against former Kenya Bureau of Standards managing director Charles Ongwae and 10 others.

In an affidavit filed in court, Haji through his assistant Victor Owiti wants Muite to be disqualified from the case saying there is a conflict of interest because he is also Kebs lawyer.

Owiti says Muite continues to represent Bernard Oduor Ngesa a clearing agent with Bollore Transport and Logistics Limited and Karimi Lofti, Malika Kirama, Younes Addou and OCP (K) Limited, who are still at large despite being well aware that he is on a long-term retainer with Kebs whose interest in this matter are conflicted by those of the accused persons he is representing.

Conflict of interest

“Having acted for Kebs and being still retained by the five accused persons is a classic case of conflict of interest which warrants intervention of the court,” says the prosecution.

Documents filed in court show Muite has had access to the 26 statements of the witnesses who have been lined up by the prosecution, hence his knowledge of the victims is now clear.

At the same time, the seventh accused Ngesa has also filed an affidavit demonstrating the deliberate actions by the Kenya Revenue Authority to frustrate the observance of the orders the court issued.

Trial Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed the application by the DPP seeking to have Muite removed from participating in the case heard on priority basis.