Give women chance to lead, media houses told

Mercy Njoroge @mercymnjoroge

Structural, institutional, cultural and historical barriers continue to disadvantage women from ascending into leadership positions in media houses in the country.

At a breakfast meeting organised by the Graduate School of Media and Communications, Aga Khan University (GSMC-AKU) yesterday, media stakeholders explored ways to ensure better gender distribution at various levels of leadership in media and news organisations.

A panel discussion on “Breaking the Journalism Glass Ceiling: Where are we now?” acknowledged that major strides have been made globally in having more women in political, corporate, academic and institutional leadership, yet the effect of these changes have not been felt in the media.

Nation Executive Editor Pamela Makotsi-Sittoni said media houses should start doing things differently if they are keen on addressing the skewed representation of women.

“We need women to back up each other. Media must appreciate the value that women bring to the organisation not only as newsmakers but also as consumers of the products. Therefore, the economic value of women representation in leadership positions in the media cannot be understated,” she said.

Former Star editor Catherine Gicheru said mentorship is the foundation to guide young women getting into the profession.

GSMC-AKU’s academic affairs director Nancy Booker said there exists a wide gap in the representation of women in media compared to men.

She said women have sustained their determination to break the proverbial glass ceiling even as they grapple with a “sticky floor” in their desire to take up decision-making positions in media houses.