Court lifts ban on non-woven shopping bags

Bernice Mbugua and Njambi Wanjiku @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court has temporarily suspended the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) ban on non-woven polypropylene bags.

Justice James Makau lifted the ban, which came into effect on Monday pending the hearing of a case filed by Importers and Small Traders Association of Kenya.

According to the association, the ban was issued without any consultation whatsoever with the stakeholders and the public. The traders say that they have heavily invested in terms of machinery, raw materials and labour.

They argue the directive by Nema is bound to occasion massive job losses and further curtail the economic rights of many Kenyans, who rely on the trade of non-woven bags. “The respondent is inhuman, inconsiderate and not proportionate as they offend the principles of inclusiveness and public participation,” said the association’s organising secretary Ann Nyokabi in court documents.

Nema issued a legal notice on March 19 banning the use, manufacture, importation and supply and distribution of the non-woven polyprolyne bags effective March 31.

According to the association, the directive is intended to be in force indefinitely as Nema did not indicate how long it will take for Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to effect specifications on the gauge and quality of the non-woven carrier bags to be allowed in the market.

Heavy investment

“The petitioners believe the respondent ought to have effected the directive gradually to avoid catastrophic and unprecedented chaos in the non-women polypropylene bags trade,” said Nyokabi in an affidavit.

They argue that when Nema banned the use of plastic bags in 2017, non-woven polypropylene bags were exempted from the ban and their use authorised as an alternative to the environmental unfriendly plastic bags.

“Relying on the said directive, the petitioners invested heavily in capital in terms of machinery, raw material and labour, in furtherance of their trade and most importantly to comply with regulations set forth and run their business without interference or breaching the law,” said Nyokabi.

The traders argue that the ban will force them to lay off employees and this in turn will open up a floodgate of lawsuits not only from their employees but also any party into contract with them.

According to them, they said directive by Nema does not point at any breach by them of an existing law and therefore unconstitutional, arbitrary, unprocedural and administratively unfair.