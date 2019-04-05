Why Kivutha Kibwana should run for president

Kimani Mwangi

Men make history and not the other way round. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skilful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for better —Harry Truman, the 33rd president of the US.

It’s no secret that the Kenyan leadership has failed in almost all aspects. The Jubilee government has overburdened citizens with debt, whose repayment is eating into funds meant for provision of basic needs such as health and education.

Sadly, sizeable amount of the borrowed funds has remained largely unaccounted for. Corruption reigns, with Kenyans staggering from one scandal to another. This is despite efforts to wipe it out.

Runaway corruption and overtaxation have triggered a chain reaction that has seen the cost of living skyrocket to almost unbearable levels. Kenyans are tired, angry and doubtful of government’s willingness to redress injustice.

So, is there a courageous and skilful leader who can seize the opportunity and be the change Kenyans so badly crave? All hope is not lost.

Auditor General’s report for 2017/18 financial year, Makueni and Nyandarua received a clean audit report. In the auditor’s opinion, the two counties financial statements conformed to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and represented the counties financial accounts fairly. This is a rare occurrence in Kenya!

Source of hope

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is proving to be a man of many firsts! In December 2017, the county became the first to roll out universal healthcare for residents. And in July 2018, Kibwana hosted his counterparts in a peer learning conference to study the county’s successful public participation approach!

Like an oasis in an expansive desert, Kibwana is proving to be a source of hope to many despairing Kenyans. He is a selfless leader who puts the needs of his people above his.

Can the good Prof, therefore, become our next President? Two groups of Kenyans hold an answer to this question—the 22 governors serving their second and final terms and the youth. Why?

According to 2017 national voter register, the 22 counties whose governors are serving second term have 8.7 million voters, representing 44 per cent of the total number of registered voters. Youthful voters formed 51 per cent of registered voters.

Kenyans have on social media platforms been asking Kibwana to consider vying for presidency in 2022 elections.

With the youth largely wallowing in unemployment while others suffer dehumanisation that comes with inability to meet daily basic needs, time is ripe for them to rethink their political engagements. Can the youth rise above tribal prejudice and stereotypes and stand behind the tried and tested transformational leader from Makueni?

I’m convinced time is ripe for change and Kibwana must be bold enough to seize this rare opportunity. He has proved there are still good leaders out there. —[email protected]