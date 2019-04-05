Early syllabus coverage not equal to quality learning

Some secondary school heads have always assured parents of Form Four students and other stakeholders that around this time, they have covered syllabus. All that remains is to help candidates revise in preparation for national examinations.

Syllabus coverage thrills parents and stakeholders. What they usually crave to know is whether their children have had an education that will enable them to cope and manage life situations, including the KCSE exam later in the year. Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and habits.

The concern parents and guardians have whether the curriculum experience their children have had is adequate to prepare them for national examinations as well as the next stage of education and life generally.

Whether the syllabus has been fully covered is, therefore, immaterial to parents and guardians. Some parents may be illiterate, others well-educated, but they all want to see children get quality education to make them productive citizens.

Completion of syllabus may be good. But it is not the kind of conversation parents need from the school administration. They want schools to facilitate learning that will broaden children’s minds. Every parent and guardian has an urge that their children pass a national exam. However, they also want the education received to enable the child to prepare for life.

The curriculum or the syllabus is a kind of medicine. Methodical exposure of the students to the curriculum or syllabus provides the opportunities to develop the mind of the students—abilities they require beyond examinations.

Therefore, syllabus coverage means little to the parents. For instance, all a parent wants to know from a doctor is whether the child they brought to the hospital is responding well to treatment. It does not matter to them how many injections he may have received.

Learning needs

Syllabus coverage is analogous to treatment doctors administer to patients. The same way relatives of the sick person want to see change in the patient after the treatment, parents and guardians want to see improved understanding of the child.

Syllabus coverage is a technical term that forms part of the professional jargon of educationists—teachers, school heads and quality assurance and standards officials. It makes little or no sense to parents. A school has learners with different abilities, interests and orientations.

Some are bright, others average while others are slow learners. Some of the children could be having learning or behavioural difficulties, thus have different learning styles. All these categories are entitled to learning.

Did the pace of the syllabus coverage take into account the peculiar learning needs of each of these categories of learners? Did the teachers adjust teaching methodologies for each subject, topic and concept, and in light of diversities they ought to have identified among learners?

These questions and many others are salient. The policy thrust undergirding provision of education services are that the education provided shall be accessible to all—equitable, quality and relevant.

The principles of access, equity, quality and relevance in education imply that schools take into account the different learning needs and styles of every learner in curriculum management and delivery.

Completing the syllabus earlier than prescribed is not necessarily a plus. The danger is that one can easily gloss over imparting in learners, the knowledge and range of skills, values, beliefs and habits inherent in the prescribed curriculum.

There is a reason the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development staggered the secondary education syllabus into Four calendar years. So finishing syllabus earlier than prescribed is a negative if the overall vision of the curriculum and the whole education system is taken into account.

Conversations between teachers and parents and other stakeholders should ideally revolve around the substance of the curriculum and how well it is being implemented and not how fast. Completing early may look like a smart strategy yes, but arguably, of little or no lasting educational value at best. – The writer is a communications officer, Ministry of Education