Ethiopia crash: Boeing responds to crash report

Boeing has stressed that “safety is a core value” following the issuing of the preliminary reporting into last month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

There has been some criticism of Boeing in the wake of the air disaster as people argued that the circumstances were similar to the downing of a Boeing plane last October.

In a statement, the manufacturer said their “technical experts continue to assist in this investigation and company-wide teams are working to address lessons from the Lion Air Flight 610 accident”. Boeing has updated the software on the 737 MAX. -BBC Africa