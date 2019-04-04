NEWSPeople Daily

Ethiopia crash: Boeing responds to crash report

People Daily April 4, 2019
2,625 Less than a minute
Boeing 737 Max 8. Photo/Courtesy

Boeing has stressed that “safety is a core value” following the issuing of the preliminary reporting into last month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

There has been some criticism of Boeing in the wake of the air disaster as people argued that the circumstances were similar to the downing of a Boeing plane last October.

In a statement, the manufacturer said their “technical experts continue to assist in this investigation and company-wide teams are working to address lessons from the Lion Air Flight 610 accident”. Boeing has updated the software on the 737 MAX. -BBC Africa

Show More

Related Articles

April 4, 2019
2,489

62 dead in Burkina militant attacks and tribal clashes

April 4, 2019
2,550

Belgium apologize for mixed-race kidnappings in colonial era

April 4, 2019
2,593

Tripoli forces ‘on maximum alert as rival army closes in’

April 4, 2019
2,550

Donnah Obera nominated in three awards at the Afro Diaspora Influential Awards