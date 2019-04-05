Repossess pulpit from political invasion

There is something wrong with the church in Kenya – and I think it is the shilling stupid. The church in Kenya, and the region, has a proud history of living to the teachings of its founder: Jesus Christ. The story of Uganda martyrs never ceases to amaze.

Before the turn of the century, 45 youths in the Kingdom of Buganda defied the Kabaka and matched to their execution in defense of their faith. One wonders how many would do that today.

They were not the only ones. Nearly a century later, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Janani Jakaliya Luwum would defy dictator Idi Amin. He was arrested in 1977 and was never seen alive again.

In Kenya, we have had some courageous men of the cloth. Few today remember the leaders of the church in Kenya who, in the 1960s, defied waves in their backyards that sought to compromise them.

During the high season of Kenya’s political high-handedness, the main voice of resistance came from the pulpit. Sometimes you wondered what was wrong with the men of the cloth of those days. When the President ordered a debate closed, the then Bishop of Maseno, Rt. Rev John Henry Okullu, would retort that the debate had hardly began and the President had no business closing it.

From Eldoret, Bishop Alexander Kipsang Muge was no pushover. He would contradict the President time and time again. He later met his end in a road accident as he returned to Eldoret after a mission of defiance in Busia. The country would mourn him for days with university students matching along Valley Road, Nairobi escorting his body to the Anglican Cathedral for the requiem mass.

Of that fiery lot, only Rev Timothy Njoya remains but now at the periphery of the pulpit from where he had been banished by political correctness.

The holy writ is meticulous when it describes the kind of holiness that one needs to keep prior to mounting the pulpit. Priests are called to such high standards of holiness that sometimes one would wonder whether the standards are attainable. The pulpit is considered such a sacred place that those who stand on it have to be particularly prepared for it.

This is what makes one wonder what is wrong with the church in Kenya today. Last Sunday, in nearly every bulletin from the church, the people with microphones who appeared to be preaching, dancing to the gospel tune or swaying most gracefully, were hardly people known for their Christian faith. The pulpit has been invaded and the priests dislodged.

In some churches, the priests have been reduced to providing a backdrop for the pictures. They sit smiling broadly and clapping, as the pulpit is turned over to the politicians.

This phenomenon, however, seems limited to the church. You hardly see politicians commandeering mosques on Friday to use it as a prop for political messages.

The argument going on now that the church needs to be regulated is thus not without merit. There needs to be some semblance of respect for the office of the priest, or whatever name it goes by in different churches. The Bible is very clear. The ministry of the church is one of reconciliation. Politics is a game of partisanship. Can the two walk together unless they are agreed? And it is obvious that there is no way the two would agree.

Let the faithful reclaim the pulpit from the invasion by the politicians. The church has a role in society. But it can’t play that role if it can not define its boundary and operate above the hay of political partisanship. —The writer is the Dean, School of Communication, Daystar University