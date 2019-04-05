Due process key but make graft painful

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday affirmed that, even as he is under pressure to sack officials over graft claims, he would not succumb to “vigilante justice”.

He said this even as he declared, yet again, that there would be no sacred cows in the anti-graft fight, vowing that the pursuit of justice would follow due process.

Uhuru’s remarks belie the dilemma that has faced the nation in recent years, with the public agitating for action, in some cases meaning drawing of blood, in a manner of speaking. It captures the ethical and moral tightrope that the President has to walk.

He must have been addressing those clamouring for the removal of certain elements in his government even as he sought to placate their nemesis that due process would be followed.

Perhaps the anti-climax felt by an anxious public is a carry-over from previous reigns in which such public functions served as the perfect timing to have heads roll.

There is wisdom in desisting from kowtowing to the demands of lynch mobs, since if that were to be done, it would provide precedence and there would be no stopping.

However, there is no denying that Kenyans expect corruption to be made painful. Deterrence is currently perceived to be too mild.

By stating that the benefits of his Handshake with Raila Odinga have been felt across the nation and it is here to stay, the President was reaffirming that the cooling of political temperatures was a gain he was not about to ignore.

Truth is, it has brought a new and stable political environment that will serve the country’s national values of equity, social justice and inclusivity. We agree that civility and unity are crucial in shaping our political landscape.

By the same token, the establishment of a Sh10billion fund to address historical grievances, which have poisoned politics and strained communal relations, will no doubt be widely welcome.

That is because the report of the Trust Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which formed Agenda Four of the National Accord signed in 2008 appears to be in limbo and its fate is far from clear.

In forming a national ethos, this is one issue that must get closure as the country strives to move ahead as one people.