Donnah Obera nominated in three awards at the Afro Diaspora Influential Awards

Chebet Korir @chebetkorir

Donnah Obera who is the face behind OberaX2 Entertainment has continuously proven that women do run the world through her role as a promoter and event planner back in Oslo.

The showbiz promoter has hosted numerous celebrities around Africa including Davido, Olamide, Iyanya just to name a few. and her efforts have been recognized as she won the best female promoter in the whole of Scandinavia back in 2018.

Well, if that’s not enough, this year, she has been nominated as the Artist Promoter of the year, Best promoter and events planner of the year at this year’s Afro Diaspora Influential Awards in Norway. Back home, she has worked with the likes of comedian Eric Omondi, Musician Sudi Boy and top model Bashka The Model.