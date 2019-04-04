Kenyan company scoops Global Change Award

Kenyan company, Green Nettle Textile is among the winners of the 2019 Global Change Award.

The award by H&M Foundation celebrates innovators within the fashion industry who create products to protect the planet and our living conditions.

Green Nettle Textile, founded by Jonah Mwangi, Esther Muthoni, Sophia Mwai, Susan Macharia, was established as a way to address environmental issues arising from an area riddled with thin soil and inaccessible slopes for irrigation, as well as creating sustainable fashion products for many.

Winning the Global Change Award and the grant means our project will get the global recognition and credibility we need to scale up our business and engage more local partners. The mentorship gives us opportunities to improve our production lines and, in the end, our, production costs. The grant, however, will be used to prepay farmers, improve our production facilities, benchmarking and research,” says Jonah Mwangi from Green Nettle Textile.

The company was named alongside five others including Circular.fashion, Petit Pli, Le Qara and dimpora.

The winners of the Global Change Award prove that it’s possible to improve the environmental impact of the fashion industry. They are a true inspiration and great partners to any fashion company that wants to contribute to protecting the planet and our living conditions. The initiative with Indiegogo adds an important piece as it also enables the public to be at the very heart of finding and funding a future for sustainable style,” said Karl-Johan Persson, board member of H&M Foundation and CEO of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB.