What legislators expect in President’s speech

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Corruption, famine, unemployment and the Big Four agenda are some of the issues legislators expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to address in his State of the Nation speech to the joint sitting of Parliament today.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wants the President to update Kenyans on the progress of the Big Four agenda, the cost of living and the state of youth unemployment.

“He cannot afford to ignore these issues because they are core to our wellbeing as a nation,” Cherargei told People Daily yesterday.

But MPs Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), John Waluke (Sirisia), Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), Uku Kaunya (Teso North), Mohamed Dahir Duale (Daadab), Malimo Arbelle (Laisamis) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) are urging the President to use the occasion to deliver a tough message on corruption.

“We want the President to walk the talk. We want action. Let him fire or suspend those who have been implicated in graft,” Tuwei said, alluding that Uhuru has been long on threats and short on action.

Kioni and Arbelle said the President must decisively deal with graft which, they said, had almost “swallowed” his entire government.

“He should tell Kenyans the progress his government has made to stem graft that has denied Kenyans key services such as affordable housing and health. Kenyans are tired of losing their taxes to a few greedy people,” Kioni said.

Arbelle said for the Big Four agenda to succeed, the President must tackle “deep-rooted corruption” and rein in politicians engaging in 2022 succession politics.

“The early campaigns and politicisation of the war on corruption is hurting delivery of the Big Four agenda,” said Arbelle.

Duale challenged Uhuru to state his position on his succession. “We want to know whether he still supports (Deputy President) Ruto,” Duale said, adding that recent events suggest Uhuru may have had a change of mind.

Uhuru’s speech comes against the backdrop of a raging war of words in the ruling Jubilee over war on corruption, the 2022 succession, the proposed referendum on the Consultation and last year’s unity deal between the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.