K’Ogalo open eight-point lead, Bandari return to winning ways

Gor Mahia have opened an eight-point lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League table following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sony Sugar at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium yesterday.

In what was one of the most entertaining games this season, Enock Agwanda opened Sony’s account after just 20 minutes after beating Gor goalkeeper Shabban Odhonji from a long-range shot but the lead lasted three minutes before Jacques Tuyisenge equalised for K’Ogalo.

Agwanda’s trademark long throws were a constant menace to Gor’s defence with Joash Onyango having to clear from the line in the 14th minute.

K’Ogalo then soon found themselves trailing after Joshua Otieno beat Odhonji from a corner but Gor’s determination yielded the equaliser once more, Samuel Onyango firing in to make it 2-2 in the 37th minute.

In the second half, Gor coach Hassan Oktay made a double substitution, Nicholas Kipkirui taking the place of the injured Tuyisenge while Kenneth Muguna replaced Pascal Ogweno.

And it was one of the substitutes who scored the winning goal as Kipkirui stepped up to score a 77th minute penalty after Maxwel Onyango handled the ball in the box.

Bandari relieved

Victory takes K’Ogalo to 44 points, eight ahead of Sofapaka, who face Vihiga United today, and Bandari who ended a five-match winless streak to also record a 3-2 win over Mt Kenya United in Mombasa yesterday.

Bandari had to come from behind to win after Musa Ekai gave Mt Kenya a 23rd minute lead from a rebound after goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo punched out the ball.

Bandari recollected themselves and restored parity in the 38 minute through Shaban Kenga but Ekai returned to seal his brace in the 42nd minute to give Mt Kenya a 2-1 half-time lead.

Bandari’s ‘super sub’ Hassan Abdhalla, who came in for Darius Msagha, then equalised in the 62 minute and completed the turnaround with his second, converting William Wardi’s corner via a header to ease pressure on coach Bernard Mwalala.

At Bukhungu Stadium, on-form Kakamega Homeboyz striker Maxwel Ravel came off the bench to provide the assist for Moses Mudavadi’s 68th minute goal that proved the difference against Ulinzi Stars.

It was a game of two halves with Homeboyz dominating the first half as teenage midfielders Peter Thiongo and Luke Namanda run rings in the middle of the park.

Homeboyz tested Ulinzi’s defence with Moses Mudavadi making a powerful run on the left before teeing up Allan Wanga inside the box but his short range effort was blocked by Ulinzi shot-stopper James Saruni. – Reports by Harrison Kivisu, Dickens Wasonga and Fred Likuyani