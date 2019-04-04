Kean on target for Juve despite racist abuse in Cagliari

Milan, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Rising Italy star Moise Kean was targeted by racist abuse after he continued his goal-scoring spree to push Juventus closer to an eighth consecutive Serie A title on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Kean, 19, slotted in his fourth goal in as many league games for Juventus in the 85th minute after defender Leonardo Bonucci nodded in the opener on 22 minutes in Sardinia.

The youngster’s celebration after scoring, however, infuriated the Sardinian crowd who had jeered the teenager throughout after he was booked for diving in the first half.

The final minutes of the game were overshadowed by racist chants aimed at both Kean and his French team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

Kean celebrated with his hands outstretched in front of the Cagliari fans after scoring. But Bonucci claimed that Kean should not have provoked the home supporters and said his team-mate was partly to blame for the unsavoury scenes.

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he should celebrate that with his teammates. He knows he could have done something differently too,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva (Cagliari fans) should not have reacted that way. -AFP