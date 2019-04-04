United have no margin for error, admits Solskjaer after defeat to Wolves

Manchester, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United have no further margin for error in their bid to secure a top-four finish after a damaging 2-1 defeat against Wolves on Tuesday.

Ashley Young’s needless dismissal and Chris Smalling’s farcical own goal were the low points of a disappointing evening for Solskjaer’s side at Molineux.

United had been set a target of 15 points from their remaining seven games by the manager before their visit to Molineux.

That total is now 15 points from six matches, with games to come against both Manchester City and Chelsea at Old Trafford, a target which Solskjaer admits leaves no room for mistakes.“I’m as confident as I was three hours ago,” joked Solskjaer after the defeat.

“I said we need 15 points from our last seven games and now we need 15 from our last six. “It’s difficult but then again, we’re a very good team and it’s going to be difficult for anybody who plays against us.

“This was a tough game but a performance that deserved a win.”Scott McTominay’s first goal for United was equalised by Diogo Jota before the interval, but the game’s turning point proved to be a second yellow card collected by Young with just 57 minutes gone.

Young was booked twice in the space of five minutes for fouls on Jota, the second a particularly unpleasant high challenge. “When you’re on a yellow you’re always in danger of it being a yellow card again,” said Solskjaer.

Fulham relegated

Meanwhile, Watford tore Fulham apart in the second half and sent them down to the Championship, with the manner of the loss irking Scott Parker.

Fulham were relegated following a 4-1 thrashing at Watford and Scott Parker felt the way they crumbled after falling behind in the second half epitomised their season.

The Cottagers needed to avoid defeat at Vicarage Road on Tuesday to keep their slim survival hopes alive, but a ninth successive loss left them 16 points adrift of safety with just five games remaining. Ryan Babel cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener but Javi Gracia’s tactical switch at the break proved key. -AFP