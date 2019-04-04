Despite mushrooming betting companies in Kenya, only five support sports

James Magayi @magayijim

The noose seems to be tightening around betting firms operating in the country without complying with the tax requirements and adhering to the required Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as Interior ministry under stewardship of Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i who is also in charge of Coordination of National Government moved to streamline the industry.

Barely months after treasury moved to hive 35 per cent chunks off their profits, betting firms stare with uncertainty at bleak futures. Uganda has set the tone by decreeing no issue of licences upon expiration of current ones and now local industry players are fretting over what Matiang’i is cooking.

But with the betting menace said to have a grip on 75 per cent of Kenyan youth, a number of firms have put out strong cases by “giving back” to sporting community proceeds of their profits.

Currently, there are over sixty betting firms registered in Kenya after the number was slashed, but there is a little more than 40 running viable operations. Out of the myriads of firms said to be reaping big money on a ‘vice’ that has addicted Kenyan youth, just about five have made efforts to give back.

One of the pioneer betting firms in the country with a market share of 82 per cent according to 2018 figures from Betting Control and Licensing Board, (BCLB), Sportpesa has been at the forefront in “giving back”’ proceeds from the lucrative business. Sportpesa has sunk billions in sports sponsorships but massively cut down on their spending after enactment of a new tax regime that compelled betting firms to be deducted 35 per cent of gross profits.

From the mega sponsorships of Kenyan Rugby Union (Sh550 million) to Kenyan Premier League (Sh457 million), Gor Mahia (Sh69 million), AFC Leopards (Sh50 million) and Kenya Boxing Commission and Motorsport where the firm sponsored Leonardo Varese. They also support a number of off season competitions including Koth Biro, Omogi Cup and Malala Cup.

When they ended their engagements with KRU, the move plunged Kenya Sevens team into oblivion as senior players rejected the meagre offer from broke Union officials. The firm currently retains the top tier league Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Leonardo Varese and Fatuma Zarika in their sponsorship pools.