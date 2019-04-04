Wazito, Ushuru share spoils as City Stars hold Kisumu in NSL midweek fixtures

National Super League title contenders Wazito FC and Ushuru FC failed to light up what was billed as the mother of all clashes when they played to a barren draw at Camp Toyoyo grounds yesterday.

Ushuru had a chance to break the deadlock in the eighth minute after Oscar Mbugua collected a loose ball in midfield and dribbled past a forest of Wazito defenders before firing a fierce shot that goalkeeper Steve Njunge easily brushed off.

Four minutes later, Ushuru’s left winger Barrack Owino became the first player to be booked as he received a yellow card for a career-threatening tackle on Wazito defender Daniel Owino.

Both teams then went in search of the opening goal in what became a physical match and Wazito’s efforts would have easily paid off in the 24th minute when newly-signed midfielder Musa Wanyama combined well with Victor Ndinya in the danger area before the latter skillfully crossed to Derek Onyango whose header went wide.

Ndinya will only have himself to blame for wasting another golden chance in the 45th minute after Amos Asembeka, who joined Wazito from Tusker FC, fed him on the right-wing only to miss with Ushuru’s goalkeeper Robert Ouma to beat.

Unhappy Ambani

In the second stanza, both teams came out rejuvenated as they huffed and puffed for a goal but none was successful in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Wazito then brought in speedy forward Joseph Waithera in place of Wanyama and Kennedy Ayako in place of Ndinya but the changes made no effect as their opponents’ defence of Brain Otieno, George Amayo and David Otieno remained impenetrable until the final whistle.

Wazito’s coach Fred Ambani was not happy with the result, blaming his forwards for missing good opportunities.

“It is two points lost as my strikers failed to capitalise on the numerous chances they created in both halves. Our competitors were equally strong and we hope to improve in our next match,”’ said Ambani.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All Stars were held to a one-all draw by visiting Nairobi City Stars, a first-half goal from Peter Mwangi cancelling out Ian Mutanda’s header in the second stanza to see the home side share the spoils with a resurgent City Stars side.

The draw sees All Stars fail to move up to second place on the standings as they remained fourth on the 20-team table with 47 points, four behind leaders Wazito.