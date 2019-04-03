Little-known Eastern Kenya school seeks impact at national games

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSport11

Mbooni Boys are looking to upset the form book when they make their debut in handball at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term one games to be held at Shimo La Tewa and Shanzu Teachers Training College in Mombasa next week.

Under the tutelage of coach Gerald Juma, the school dumped out last year’s national bronze medallists Nduluni Boys in the County level to qualify for the regional level for the first time as the second best team.

“We played Matuu in the regional finals having defeated our county rivals Yinthungu in the semi finals. Knowing that we had just one chance to feature in the nationals, my players gave their all and I am glad we are featuring in the games for the first time,” said coach Juma.

In so doing, Juma’s charges landed national defending champions Kimilili and silver medallists Kanyawanga. The fourth team in Pool B will be from North Eastern. Last year, Juma guided Kimilili to reclaim the national title in Embu but the side finished fifth at the East Africa competitions.

Easy playing

“We are in a tough pool and I know what to expect from these teams. It will not be easy playing the top two teams in the nation but I am aiming for just one upset and we will be through to the semis. I will not put a lot of pressure on my players. We will just take one match at a time and see how far we can reach,” Juma added.

Pool A has Nairobi region representatives Hospital Hill who downed defending champions Lenana for the spot, Rift Valley’s Saniak, who finished fourth in last year’s competition, New White House from the host region and Central’s Mang’u who were seventh and sixth respectively last year.

In the girls’ category Pool A features 2017 champions Sega Girls, who will do battle against North Eastern representatives Central’s Kahuho and last year’s bronze medallists Kirandich from Rift Valley.

In Pool B national titleholders Moi Girls Kamusinga will have it easy in the group stage as they are pitted against hosts New White House who finished sixth last year, Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed, who won the Nairobi spot in the absence of regional defending champions New Jogoo and Eastern’s Kirigara.

The host region will field two teams in rugby 15s, four in rugby 7s and two teams in hockey both girls and boys as Northern Eastern region does not feature teams in those disciplines.