Lionesses all set for Hong Kong Sevens this weekend

Africa Rugby Sevens champs, Kenya Lionesses step at the So Kon Po Recreation Grounds in Hong Kong with hopes of becoming a core team in the HSBC World Women’s Sevens Series past the Hong Kong qualifiers-opening hunt today.

Lionesses play against Uganda Cranes followed by two encounters against hosts Hong Kong Dragons and Papua New Guinea Orchids in the opening .

Lionesses will open hunt against Africa sevens runners-up and local rivals Uganda at 6.06am followed by the hosting Dragons at 8.40am before closing the Pool B hunt against Papua New Guinea at 11.14am.

Led by tactician Kevin Wambua, the Lionesses will be looking at posting better results this year having reached last year’s cup semi-finals where they lost 12-7 to South Africa.

Group winners

Lionesses need two wins in Pool B to securely land a cup quarter-finals slot in the 12-team competition where the three group winners will be joined by the runners-up and the two best third ranked teams in the top eight playoffs slated to be moved to the main venue, the Hong Kong Stadium tomorrow and will kick off at 5am.

Last season at the same venue, Lionesses finished Day One unbeaten courtesy of convincing wins over PNG Orchids (17-5), Mexico (40-0) and South Africa (24-12). Lionesses’ second day kicked off with a rare 17-12 win over Argentina but the four-match winning streak was however met by resistance by the South Africans who avenged day one loss with a 12-7 score to head to the finals where they lost 31-14 to China.

Lionesses head coach Kevin Wambua believes the team can replicate last season’ day one unbeaten campaign to land a favourable opponent in the knock out stages where they will play to the last minute to achieve target results.

“In our pool, Uganda and Papua New Guinea are no new teams to us, only Hong Kong is new but with no exception. We will have to stick to the plan and play to the final whistle to top the group by finishing the pool stage unbeaten and compete for the slot in day two.