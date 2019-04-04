The fear factor.

Volvo recently announced that they shall henceforth limit all their cars to 180kph.This decision, I suspect, was arrived at after everyone got stone drunk and misplaced their famously sensible Swedish brains.

On the face of it, it is as sensible as wearing a sweater in July, but upon closer scrutiny, it is as logical as eating ice cream with your ears.

You see, statistics show that if a human body makes involuntary contact with a vehicle at 80kph, you had better have penned your will and passionately kissed your future goodbye because you will be completely and utterly dead. If it were actually intentioned to be effective, then Volvo would have limited all their new cars to 15kph. But they weren’t because it was little more than a marketing gimmick.

Further reinforcing my suspicion is that the announcement was made on the eve of the 2019 Geneva auto show, where its new Polestar performance electric-car brand was showcasing its Polestar 2 model. The Polestar 2 comes with 408 electric horses that will send the fastback to 100kph in 4.7 seconds and on to a contradictory top speed of 250kph.

Stupidity behind the wheel, not speed, is the single biggest cause of accidents the world over. Lewis Hamilton trundles around in speeds in excess of 300kph and he’s just fine. This is even more preposterous when you consider the people who buy Volvos are usually clergymen, accountants and architects.

In other words, polite people, not the least bit interested in going beyond 60kph even on a smooth straight stretch of tarmac. It is genetically impossible to desire a Volvo if you are a careless driver. If you tried driving one it would recoil in disgust and spit you out.

Motorbikes

I have a much better idea. Instead of spending billions on R and D to make cars safer, start a campaign to get everyone ride a motorbike. Motorbikes and this is not up for debate, immediately make one a much better driver.

Before I started riding I spent hundreds of hours and Internet bundles watching endless videos of motorcycle falls and crashes. These are videos of people who overestimated their riding abilities and underestimated the murderous intent of the bikes. Fear, as I learnt in class four, is an incomparably effective tool in checking stupidity.

On one sunny afternoon, we were forced to watch a film on sexually transmitted diseases. The gory images of ulcers and boils stuck in my mind so effectively that I have never considered a sexual encounter without adequate protection.

It was the same with the motorcycle videos and as a result, I have never ridden, even a millimetre, without donning my full riding gear. I ride as if my life depends on it because it actually does. The first time I got back into a car, my senses were heightened. Not only was I aware of the usual things that drivers look out for like potholes, but I was instinctively aware of the motorcyclists, pedestrians, weather, braking distances, traction and so on. However, I also started noticing that there were some road users with the IQ of farm animals.

These are the people who will get into a car, buckle up, get on the phone and only then head off.

Then there are suicidal blockhead boda-boda chaps who, despite having two helmets, one for the rider and pillion passenger, will ride into oncoming traffic without either on their head. Even more idiotic are those who balance said helmet on their presumably empty noggins. Why pray, would you go to the trouble of almost wearing your helmet, but not actually wear it. If I turned up at the office almost wearing my trousers, I would be thought mad and sent off to a mental asylum.

Sense

of

importance

Worst of the bunch is Toyota XV (erroneously referred to as the V8) drivers, who have an overblown sense of importance. Just this week I have been run off the road twice and came millimetres from being crushed by a third. They clearly fancy themselves as politicians as they see everyone else on the road as an obstacle to be driven through. I propose that all boda-boda riders be immediately drafted into the military, as they have no fear of death and all V8 drivers be forced onto motorcycles to gain some much-needed perspective.