Changing the PR game

With experience working with premium brands on three continents, Shreya Karia, founder of SHK Consulting, brought her game back home where she is hoping to transform the industry, writes Faith Kyoumukama



How did you get to start your PR firm?

I have an extensive background in public relations, marketing and brand strategy within the luxury segment globally, having worked across Australia, Europe and Africa. I started out my career in Sydney, working with premium fashion brands, before heading to the UK, where I worked in the press office for a couple of luxury groups such as Stella McCartney and LVMH.

Here, I refined and honed my skills both in PR and brand strategy, especially since industry is so dynamic and focuses on attention to detail. In Kenya a chance encounter led me to working on the conceptualisation and development of Sankara Nairobi Hotel and I realised my skillset could be used within the Kenyan and regional markets to develop refreshing campaigns.

I very much wanted to be at the forefront of the Africa Rising narrative; hence SHK Consulting was born to offer bespoke marketing, communications and experiential concepts.

Was working in the branding and PR industry your dream?

I never actively set about to work in brand development or PR, but I always knew I wanted to be involved in a more creative space within the business world. A set of career choices and fate ultimately brought it all together for me.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered along the way?

Every entrepreneur faces challenges and every business goes through highs and lows. Ironically, one of the things I would face most often would be walking into a meeting and potential clients would be disappointed that I was female or that there wasn’t a male leader driving the business.

This is even more so relevant for the fact that we operate in the premium segment. It almost made our input a little less valuable in their eyes. As a result, I went through a period of trying to ‘dial down’ my presence and my worth just to be more amenable to people’s perceptions. Ultimately, I realised it is a wrong approach, and I should not have to apologise or hide who I am and what I do.

Who had the biggest impact on your career and why?

I don’t think that there is one single person who has had the biggest impact. I have had the bosses from hell and I have had the type of bosses that you only dream of. And in equal measure I took away some very valuable lessons from them: the good, the bad and the ugly, in some instances. But I always remember and I like to share the story of my professor whilst I was studying for my Masters in Entrepreneurial Management.

I was worried that I would never find a job or that I was not good enough (the usual worries we all have). And he simply said to me, ‘well, you have the one thing that is going for you – you’re a female and you’re a minority.

If for no other reason in this day and age, the door will open so that human resources can ensure they are playing ‘fair’’. He went on to add ‘what you do once that door is opened is entirely up to you’. At the time, I felt well that statement was perhaps a bit too blunt. But it stuck with me.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

The glass is definitely half-full from where I am seated and we still have a lot more to achieve. From a professional perspective, this is an exciting time to be working with the premium segment of the market in branding and PR. Consumers are more engaged than ever before, clients are demanding campaigns that add value and as a whole this challenges all of us to raise our game. I always challenge myself and my team to break from little ideas to big game changing ones.

On a personal note, I am at a point in my career where I have amassed a lot of knowledge and learnings along the way. I want to actively pass this knowledge on and share it with as many young people and graduates as I can. If my lessons can help someone else grow even further on their path, then I have accomplished something worthwhile.

What’s your message to Africa’s aspiring businesspeople and entrepreneurs?

This perhaps sounds cliché, but it is the most important thing: Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. Be your own limit and be the one who decides what path your career and life will take. You have to take the driving seat if you want to realise your dreams.

The second thing: no one is going to hand success to you. If you want it, you have to work for it. We live in a world where we are brain trained to this notion of instant gratification, instant happiness and instant success. The truth is there are no shortcuts and no easy hacks. You have to commit, dedicate and go all in.

So my only message is what are you waiting for?

What lessons have you learnt from your leadership role? So many. Not just about other people’s habits but about myself and how I perceive and read situations. These days I am less about being right and more about looking at the evolving bigger picture, I keep asking myself what is the end goal I need to achieve?

How can I balance being someone who supports and encourages, but yet is not afraid to make the tough decisions when it comes to the crunch?

I have also learnt to find a sense of calmness inside me, to take every challenge as the next step in the process and not as the thing that breaks me.