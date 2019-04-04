Meet Athanasius Kilonzo, general manager, Stegra Hotel, Lodwar

Share with us your journey to the position of a general manager?

My dad used to be a chef at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi. So, most of the times when I was in school I used to go there just to see how well dressed they were. Sometimes I would peep and see the way they are displaying food, observe waiters serve the guests and ogle beautiful rooms.

All this made me desire to work in the hospitality industry. When I completed my O’level, I joined the Kenya Utalii College in 1985 then got a job at The New Stanley Hotel. I later worked in other hotels. Three years ago, there was an opening here at Stegra for a general manager.

What does the name Stegra mean?

Stegra means Steven and Grace who are the owners of the hotel. Stegra Hotel opened August 2015, but the directors have been here for long. Mzee Steven came to Lodwar in 1970 and used to work at the District Commissioner’s office for many years before putting up a shop here. Later, he expanded into a bar and a restaurant, with plans to build a hotel.

What challenges does the tourism sector in Turkana face?

First, this place has not sufficiently marketed. TV screens just show people shepherding goats and sheep, but not the beautiful sceneries in Turkana such as Lake Eliye and Central Island. We also have Siliboi Game Park where visitors can watch giraffes, rhinos, birds and crocodiles. A lot of fishing is going on, then there is Kapedo Falls.

Remember we have oil and gold, only that it’s not been extracted. Turkana is one of the richest counties in Kenya, it’s only that the State should put more resources to make it the best. In 2015, they discovered we have a lot of water underground, which can make this area a farm land.

How do visitors reach this area?

We have the road from Kitale to Lodwar, which is now tarmacked. The other road from Lodwar to the interior is being tarmacked. Contractors are on site on another road linking Lodwar to Lokichoggio, South Sudan and Uganda. Then there is another one, which is heading to Ethiopia. Once that is finished in the next two years, we are going to be busy. We also have five flights coming to Lodwar daily.

What is the target market for this hotel?

We target the middle and the upper class and our core business being the conferencing and accommodation at pocket-friendly prices. Bed and breakfast is Sh5,500 and half-board at Sh7, 000.